Male and female sought after two-vehicle crash

The Amherstburg Police Service is on the lookout for a male and a female after both allegedly fled the scene of an accident Friday afternoon.

Amherstburg police states that around 4:50 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at County Road 9 (Howard Ave.) and County Road 10 (Middle Side Road). A gray 2000 Pontiac Grand Am was southbound and struck an eastbound white 2016 Jeep Cherokee, police state.

Following the collision, police say that a male and a female were observed fleeing from the scene towards Fox Glen Golf Course. They were then picked up by a newer four-door charcoal gray Ford Fusion which then headed northbound on Howard Ave. towards Windsor.

The male is described as white, mid to late 20’s, thin build, clean shaven, blonde brush cut, with tattoos on his neck, wearing black clothing. The female is described as white, mid 20’s, approximately 5’5″, medium build, with medium length reddish brown curly hair wearing black clothing.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the collision or the male and female occupants of the Grand Am is asked to contact police at 519-736-3622 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8744 (TIPS).