Malden students visit Seasons Retirement Community

Written by Camryn C. and Ethan T.

On December 5, Malden Public School’s Kind Kids Club and Mrs. Deneau’s Grade 5/6 Class went to Seasons Retirement Community Home. In the time that they were there, they decorated the residents’ doors and sang Christmas carols. The students from Malden said, “We are so grateful to get this opportunity and see so many people smile.”

The kids really brought some Christmas spirit to the building. The residents really enjoyed the students coming and they all had big smiles to see so many people who care about them.

It was nice for the residents who do not get to see their family regularly to get to see some children bring some Christmas cheer. Some of the kids at Malden were able to see relatives and family or friends. Before the students left, it was lunchtime. Many residents and Malden students were able to chat and ask some questions. The residents really like talking!

Overall, the students enjoyed going and believe that it meant a lot to the residents. Our Malden students hope to go again.