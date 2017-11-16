Malden Central receives nearly $10,000 from Buick “Drive for your Students” event

By Jolene Perron

With a scoreboard that still runs on an analog system, Malden Central Public School is pleased to be putting up their new scoreboard this week

That would not have been possible without Buick’s Drive for your Students event.

According to principal Kris Marentette, the new scoreboard cost around $6,000 and will be used often for gym classes, intramural sports and school team activities. It will be installed later this week.

“We were referred by a teacher at General Amherst, they had done it before and had referred us to Buick,” said Marentette. “We feel fabulous, fantastic, it’s wonderful. We are really appreciative to Buick for allowing us to be able to participate in that event, I know that it’s in high demand so it’s great that they would allow us to do this.”

The Buick Drive for your Students program donates $20 for every test drive at the local dealership on a specific date with a maximum of $10,000. The event for Malden brought out 497 test drives, which means the school will be receiving $9,940, just three test drives short of maxing out. Scott Elliott, dealer principal at Amherstburg Chevrolet Buick GMC said it’s great local exposure for their company, while also helping out students.