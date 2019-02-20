MADD to have signs installed around Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

In case there are those who still need reminding that it is not OK to drive impaired, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Windsor-Essex is launching a new initiative to report those who are possibly under the influence.

MADD Windsor-Essex community leader Chaouki Hamka received approval from town council to have ten signs erected within the municipality as part of MADD’s “Campaign 911” initiative. The signs will be placed in high traffic areas within the town and encourage motorists to call 911 if they spot a possibly impaired driver on the road.

“There is no easy fix to the issue of impaired driving,” he said.

Hamka noted that impaired driving is the leading criminal cause of death in Canada and thanked the public for helping take impaired drivers off the road.

“They prevented an injury or a death,” he said.

Most signs are 24”x30” signs while 4’x8’ signs would be placed at the entrances to the town. He noted the signs are funded through Caesars Windsor Cares.

Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche said he was supportive of the program and that there are still “far too many cases of impaired driving” in society. He voiced surprise that people still attempt to drive while impaired given the education and enforcement of the issue.

Councillor Marc Renaud and Councillor Michael Prue both wondered if the signs complied with the town’s sign bylaw, noting the matter was a contentious issue. However, Meloche believed that if a sign could lead to getting an impaired driver off of the road, he wasn’t concerned with the bylaw.

“We’re protecting our own,” said Meloche.

Hamka there are 45 such signs in Windsor and said 911 calls increased to an “extraordinary” degree. He believed it to be a “win-win” scenario for the town.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about saving lives,” said Hamka.