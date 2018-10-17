“Lunch Mob” planned for Oct. 19 in support of hiring people with an Intellectual Disability

Special to the RTT

Community Living Essex County supports over 700 people who have an intellectual disability so that they may live in a state of dignity and share in all elements of living in their community with an opportunity to participate effectively. One element of living in a community is contributing through gainful and meaningful employment.

Community Living Essex County’s Career Compass has joined The Ontario Disability Employment Network’s (ODEN) provincial campaign to promote Disability Employment Awareness Month (DEAM) by choosing to host their second annual “Lunch Mob” at a local business that hires people with disabilities.

A Lunch Mob is based on the Cash Mob concept. A group of people converge on a business (in this case a restaurant) on a set date and time, buy a meal, meet other Lunch Mobbers, while supporting the chosen local business.

This Lunch Mob will be held at the Roma Club of Leamington, a business that has employed someone with an intellectual disability for over two years. The Roma Club is located at 19 Seacliff Drive East, Leamington. Members of the community are encouraged to stop by between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for their lunch buffet on Friday, Oct. 19 to support this local business. Lunch is $14 after taxes. No RSVP is required.

Joe Meloche Ford in Amherstburg, another inclusive employer that has hired someone with an intellectual disability through Career Compass, is holding a can drive during the month of October in partnership with WE as part of the “WE Scare Hunger” campaign to assist food banks in local communities serving people who require food assistance. The proceeds from Joe Meloche Ford Sales’ food drive will be donated to St. Joseph Church in River Canard.

Lunch Mobbers are encouraged to donate canned goods or other non-perishable items when they join us for lunch to support their “WE Scare Hunger” campaign. These items will then be delivered to Joe Meloche Ford after the lunch. Canned goods can also be dropped off at one of Community Living Essex County’s four Resource Centers until Oct. 31.

To learn more about DEAM, be sure to like Community Living Essex County’s Career Compass Facebook page (Facebook.com/CLECareerCompass) and follow them on Twitter (@CLECareerCompass). For more information about the services available to people with an intellectual disability and their families, contact Community Living Essex County at 519-776-6483, or stop by the main office located at 372 Talbot St. North in Essex.