By Ron Giofu

What will the town’s new logo end up being?

The two other options, plus a “simplified” version of the logo presented to council Jan. 14, were revealed last week via a survey on the town’s “Talk the Burg” public engagement website, found at www.talktheburg.ca. There is also a public meeting planned for Feb. 9 at the Libro Centre running from 12-2 p.m.

“There is a survey going on, initiated by Cinnamon Toast New Media and people can go on it at Talk the Burg,” explained Anne Rota, the town’s manager of tourism and culture.

The survey runs through Feb. 7 with Cinnamon Toast New Media, the firm the town has partnered with for its rebranding project, gathering the data from the survey and public meeting and presenting it to town council. The matter returns on the Feb. 25 agenda.

“Cinnamon Toast will provide its findings from the survey,” said Rota. “Really, it’s consumer-driven.”

Rota noted that Cinnamon Toast New Media will also be meeting with both the heritage committee and the parks and recreation committee, per the request of council.

The new logo is geared towards attracting visitors, Rota stated, as residents already know about the assets Amherstburg has. The survey has also been marketed out of town, she added, including to places like Toronto and Ottawa.

“Really, that’s our target market,” said Rota.

Rota said that Cinnamon Toast New Media will explain what went into the logo designs at the public meeting and people will be allowed to give feedback.

“I’m really hoping a lot of people come out and hear the data and presentation by Cinnamon Toast,” she said.

There was a strong response to the survey within the first 48 hours it was posted online, Rota added.

“There’s been a tremendous amount of feedback,” she said. “A lot of people have already taken the survey and they are collecting a lot of data.”

Rota pointed out that the $76,000 that the town is paying Cinnamon Toast New Media also includes a new tourism website, communications plan, photography and other branding information.

“There’s misinformation out there about the $76,000,” said Rota. “The logo design is a small component of the branding strategy. It’s a whole package. That’s the part that has to be stressed.”

According to Rota, she said she can’t recall a time when the town completely rebranded itself.

“This is the first time that I can remember,” she stated, “as an employee or as a resident about a branding initiative.”

Rota added that Cinnamon Toast New Media has “a tough job” and that “it’s very subjective.” She is hopeful the community will come together and promote itself once the new logo has been determined.