Local youth hits the road to help others

By Ron Giofu

For the last five years, Gabby Wilkinson has been using her talents to help others and that continued over the Christmas holidays.

Wilkinson, founder of “Gabby’s Gifts,” travelled with her family to various long-term care homes, rest homes and even police, fire and ambulance stations to spread cheer. Stops were in Amherstburg, McGregor, Windsor and Leamington where she handed out treats, sang songs and visited with people.

“I feel good,” the 11-year-old said, when asked about why she did it.

Wilkinson also made donations to homeless people to not only brighten the season for them, but simply to lend those people a helping hand.

“They need more stuff,” she said.

During a stop at Village Lodge in McGregor, Wilkinson handed out “Gift of Hope” bags which included treats and toiletries, as well as candy cane hearts she made with her mother.

“It’s been a busy, busy holiday season,” said Sarah Wilkinson. “(Gabby) had a mission – she didn’t want anyone to be left out on Christmas.”

It was the first year Gabby and her family toured various long-term care homes, rest homes and police, fire and EMS stations but she said it wouldn’t be the last.

On her Facebook page, Gabby said “I am so Blessed to be able to Bless others. The smiles on their faces means the world to me, they were so happy and especially loved the thermoses especially the ones in the cases that were donated to me recently!! I am still looking for clean socks, underwear, sports bras, men’s and ladies boots size 8-9 especially or men’s larger sizes( but all boots help) men’s large winter gloves and hats. I have also ran out of thermoses/travel mugs/water bottles, dental floss, tooth brushes and am low on other hygiene items for my ‘gifts of hope’ bags.”