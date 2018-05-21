Local student honoured with “Service Above Self” volunteer award

By Ron Giofu

Linden Crain has enjoyed volunteering in recent years and now has an award for his efforts.

The Grade 12 student at General Amherst High School was one of 26 students honoured recently with a Dr. Clare R. MacLeod “Service Above Self” volunteer award that was presented by the Rotary Club of Windsor 1918. Crain said all schools in the area were invited to nominate a student and he was Amherst’s nominee.

“It recognizes student volunteerism in the school and the community,” said Crain, who is also student parliament prime minister at General Amherst. “It’s an honour to win that award.”

Crain said winning the award “feels good” and that it has been in recent years where his volunteerism increased. While he was in Grade 9, Crain said he was trying to figure out what he wanted to do and what he liked but started getting involved towards the end of that school year.

In addition to student parliament, Crain’s involvement at General Amherst includes being a peer mentor and helping with various fundraisers. Outside the school, he is the volunteer co-ordinator for the Integrity Amherstburg Admirals, assists soccer players with disabilities through the Italian Canadian Handicapable Association (ICHA), helps Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) with their Stuff-a-Stocking program at Christmas time and also helps with the “Angels in the Night” homeless shelter program.

“I enjoy being able to create an impact,” he said. “I just love helping people.”

One of Crain’s future goals is to get involved with an organization that builds homeless shelters in Third World countries.

Crain credits his father Greg for being one of the people to put him on the path he is on in life.

“My dad really, really helped me. He persuaded me to get out and help others,” said Crain. “He’s a really good role model so I use him as my role model for everything I aspire to do.”

Noting he probably will never stop volunteering, Crain said living in Canada makes him want to give back as people are much more fortunate in this country than many others.

“I enjoy seeing how it helps others,” he said of volunteering.

Upcoming fundraisers at General Amherst High School include a can drive for the mission and a teddy bear drive for the pediatric floor at Windsor Regional Hospital.