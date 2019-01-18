Local student helps give back to other youth

Special to the RTT

A local high school student has done her part to assist other youth.

Marisa Levy, a Grade 11 student at General Amherst High School, helped put together care packages for teenagers in need and distributed them during the recent holiday season.

“From a very young age, I’ve always wanted to give back to my community,” said Levy. “I’m fortunate to have had amazing Christmas’ each and every year, and I think it’s an extremely important event for everybody in Amherstburg an opportunity to experience.”

Levy indicated it is a family tradition that she is continuing.

“My grandmother has been putting together care packages for teenagers for as long as I’ve been alive,” she said. “Her hard work and selflessness inspired me to start the program in Amherstburg. My family, and a few of our close family friends have taken months collecting donations from local businesses, couponing, and gathering all of our materials.”

Levy stated that she has aspirations of studying biomedical science at Queens University as an undergraduate degree.