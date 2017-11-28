Local student becomes 2017 IHRA Jr. Dragster World Champion

Special to the RTT

Amherstburg’s very own Luke Schwemler recently won the IHRA Jr Dragster World Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

Schwemler is the five-time Track Champion at Grand Bend Motorplex, a three-time IHRA Division 5 Champion and now he has won the most prestigious title of all at the World Finals in Memphis.

Schwemler was unstoppable with three of his reaction times that were almost perfect (.001, .004 and .007) making him Canada’s first Jr. Dragster World Champion. Schwemler’s awards included a new custom painted Jr. Dragster, a diamond ring, $3,000, an IHRA Gold Card and a Fire Jacket.

Schwemler is currently a Grade 12 student at St Thomas of Villanova Secondary School. Off the track, Schwemler is an avid computer programmer, having taken numerous courses already at Princeton University and University of Michigan and is co-lead in his schools Robotics Team. He is now applying to numerous universities to further his education in Software Engineering.