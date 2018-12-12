Local store helps out with toys for Amherstburg Fire Department’s toy drive

By Ron Giofu

A local clothing store’s fashion show has turned into a Christmas donation that will benefit local children.

Déjà Vu New 2’s fashion show at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 in November generated the $500 that was used to purchase toys for local children. Store owner Kim Malega planned the fashion show with staff members Karen Sauro and Marita Wistuba but noted it was the generosity of her customers, including those who attended the fashion show, that made the donation possible.

“They did a great job. I’m proud of them,” said Malega. “We’ll do it again next year.”

Malega was pleased that the toys will stay local, adding they had a good time raising the money and enjoyed giving back to the town.

“The ladies that come in here are awesome,” she added. “They really get behind the store.”

The toys were picked up by members of the Amherstburg Fire Department. The Amherstburg Firefighters Association, who represents the members at the local fire department, are hosting their “Stuff a Fire Truck” toy drive again this year.

“It’s distributed through the Goodfellows and there are other families in need that contact us but are not through the Goodfellows,” explained Firefighter Mark Stock.

Stock and Firefighter Adam Mann were on hand Friday to pick up the toys from Déjà Vu New 2.

“We’re still looking for donations. We need donations for young teens. That’s where we are short,” said Stock.

Suggestions for young teens include retail gift cards, movie passes, electronics and manicure and spa certificates. The “Stuff a Fire Truck” toy drive includes youth up to 15-years-old, said Stock.

New, unwrapped toys will be accepted at any of the three Amherstburg fire halls or at Canadian Tire, Movati Fitness or the Amherstburg Health Care Centre. Please do not donate stuffed animals. Cash donations are accepted, however.