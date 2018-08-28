Local Special Olympian returns from national games with a bronze

By Ron Giofu

A local golfer went to the Special Olympics Canadian National Games in Antigonish, Nova Scotia and came home with a bronze medal.

Kyle Spearing captured third place in division three of the golf competition after shooting 52, 54 and 55 in the three nine-hole rounds at the tournament. His scores in the first two rounds put him in division three and he finished 16th overall.

“It was a good experience,” said Spearing. “It was my first time at nationals.”

Spearing said “I really liked the course” and further stated that he felt good about finishing third. He added he was satisfied with how he did.

“It was a good time and good experience,” he said. “I got to meet new friends.”

Spearing added he also got to see friends he met at other Special Olympics tournaments.

While he waits to see if he is chosen for the national team, Spearing practices almost every day at Sutton Creek Golf Club where he is coached by Cory LaJeunesse. LaJeunesse said it was the 50th anniversary for Special Olympics and that the experience “was the most special thing I’ve ever been a part of.”

LaJeunesse said he was pleased with how Spearing did.

“He did amazing overall,” he said. “There’s some good talent out there.”

They now wait to see if Spearing makes the national team and Spearing said he’s taking it “day by day.” LaJeunesse said if he doesn’t make it, it’s another four-year process to try again but they are going to keep working at it. He added that Spearing will have to continue to focus and “grind a little harder” as he works towards his goal.

LaJeunesse added that the Special Olympics was made even more special thanks to the people of Antigonish, who were very friendly and supportive to the athletes.