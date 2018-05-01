Local softball player earns scholarship to U.S. university

By Ron Giofu

Alyssa Marshall’s softball talents have earned her a scholarship to a U.S. university.

Marshall, a Grade 12 student at General Amherst High School, signed a letter of intent to play softball at Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan. Siena Heights University competes in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference in the NAIA.

Marshall received an athletic and academic scholarship and plans on majoring in nursing.

“I was offered a scholarship about a month ago,” she said. “It was exciting.”

Marshall had toured several other schools but Siena Heights was the school for her.

“I loved how small the campus was,” she said. “I got a real homey feeling there. The coaches look out for their athletes there, too. This one seems like the better fit for me.”

Going to Siena Heights University didn’t always look to be the case for Marshall, who e-mailed the school last year and didn’t get a reply. However, she did finally get an e-mail a couple of months ago and that led her to being interviewed and eventually signing the letter of intent.

Marshall is a catcher and second baseman, though she said she is willing to play any position in order to be on the field. The Amherstburg native currently plays travel softball for the Michigan Generals organization. Marshall said she went to the U.S. so that she would be exposed to more coaches from universities.

“You play more tournaments where you are exposed to coaches,” she said.

Marshall said she has been playing softball for about ten years. She got her start with the McGregor house league program then moved on to play travel softball with the Windsor Lady Expos, Windsor Wildcats and the Amherstburg Cardinals Fastpitch Club.

“My dream is to play in the Olympics but that is quite a big shot,” she said.

Marshall said she enjoys softball and playing with others that have the same desire and passion she does. She enjoys the “good feeling you get when you win” a game.

Marshall thanked her family for their support over the years, as well as her coaches and teammates “for giving me the experience to be able to play.”