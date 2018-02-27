Local skaters get taste of competition world

By Ron Giofu

Young and beginning skaters with Skate Amherstburg got a taste of the competition world last Friday night.

The organization presented its third annual “Mini-Fun Competition” Friday night at the Libro Centre and Skate Amherstburg board member Lauren Kawai stated that it involved around 30 skaters ranging in age from six to 12.

“We do this inter-club competition to get their feet wet in the competition world,” explained Kawai. “It gets them excited to be a part of competitions in the future.”

Kawai added that Skate Amherstburg hopes that it will not only build enjoyment for such competitions, it could lead to success as well.

“We hope it eases their transition into the big leagues,” she said. “They like (the Mini-Fun Competition). They get to wear pretty dresses and have their photos taken and the parents get to take videos.”

There were 19 events from jumps to cross cuts with competitors getting to choose which events suit them best.

“It’s kind of like track-and-field style,” said Kawai. “They pick whichever events they’d like to enter. They picked two events each.”

Participants included Abby Warnock, Abigail Capeling, Addasyn Taylor, Adrean Dawson, Alivia Piper, Annabelle Roehrich, Ava Danelon, Cali Swinton, Dellah Bedal, Eden Pare, Emily Fox, Jolie Demars, Lainey Wood, Lauren Bondy, Lauren Colman, Lily Impens, Makayla Clarke, Mallory Bezaire, Paige Mayhew, Paige Paquette, Rae Demitroff, Regan Moniz, Samantha Bergeron, Sophia Bergeron, Teaghan Laframboise, Zoe Zdziarski, Charlotte Szewczuk, McKenna McDowell and Gracey Foster.