Local schools open their doors for prospective JK students

By Ron Giofu

Schools with the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) opened their doors to new, young students recently.

As part of ongoing JK registration, the public and Catholic school boards held open houses where they invited prospective new students inside and showed them, their parents and their guardians what they have to offer.

Mark Campbell, principal of Amherstburg Public School, said they marketed their open house through social media and through conventional advertising. Campbell said aspects of his school that he would highlight is the fact it is in the centre of Amherstburg and that it is a community school. APS has a wide variety of programming and credits the staff there for their work both in and out of the classroom.

“We do have a great staff,” said Campbell. “The staff is excellent at what they do. They know what they are doing.”

There are a number of extra-curricular activities at Amherstburg Public, he noted.

Amherstburg Public School also has French Immersion, with that now going up to Grade 2. Campbell said that will expand to Grade 3 next September.

“French Immersion enrolment grows every year,” he said. “I’d say that French and English enrolment are about equal right now.”

Sophie DiPaolo, principal at Stella Maris School, was thrilled with the turnout at her school.

“Stella Maris is faith-based,” she said. “We teach the whole child.”

DiPaolo noted that not only were classrooms open, but they showed some of the clubs and activities as well including their chess, yearbook and robotics clubs.

“We have a variety of things students can get involved with,” she said. “Our academics speak for themselves.”

Feedback from visitors was positive as well, DiPaolo added. She said Stella Maris is a very welcoming school.

“We’re pretty proud of that, too,” said DiPaolo.