Local scholarship founder hits first of two fundraising targets

By Ron Giofu

A local scholarship founder has hit her first fundraising target and is now aiming to finish the job.

Cessidia De Biasio, founder of the Addolorata De Luca Leadership Scholarship (ADL), announced that they have reached the first fundraising milestone of $25,000. She stated the ADL Scholarship needs the community’s help in reaching their ultimate fundraising goal of $40,000 and has put out a “call to action” to raise the remaining $15,000.

By reaching, their first fundraising target of $25,000, De Biasio said the first of two scholarships will be able to be awarded to either a graduating University of Windsor student or a student in second year or above. The first presentation will be in January.

The remaining $15,000 needed will allow for a second scholarship to eventually be awarded.

According to De Biasio, “to sustain the values inherited from our ancestors and to teach future generations about overcoming adversities, this endowment needs to raise $40,000 so that each year, two first-or second-generation Canadian University of Windsor student leaders can each be given a $1,000 scholarship. Everyone receives a tax receipt for their donation. Every donation counts! The ADL Scholarship appreciates donations from everyone and also welcomes organizations, businesses, and community groups who hold fundraising events to benefit The ADL Scholarship.”

De Biasio, 24, graduated from the University of Windsor’s School of Social Work in 2015 and just recently graduated with a business degree.

“We are excited to be announcing our first milestone. It has been 2.5 years in the making, and I cannot wait until we reach $40,000,” she said. “I fundraised all by myself. It was a lot of hard work.”

The scholarship is named for her grandmother and “to commemorate Addolorata De Luca’s perseverance and strength as an immigrant to Canada,” De Biasio founded The Addolorata De Luca Leadership Scholarship in November 2015. De Biasio stated that her grandmother “taught her children about the importance of hard work, perseverance, and determination.”

Addolorata De Luca grew up in a poor family, obtained a Grade 3 education and raised five children after being widowed. She came to Canada and provided for her family, doing whatever it took, including washing dishes, planting vegetables for local farmers and working long hours picking tomatoes.

DeBiasio said the values taught to her by the grandmother inspired her “to ‘pay-it-forward’ to help other students.” She stated “this charity acknowledges the selflessness and determination of all immigrants while giving back to the next generation of leaders. The students who will receive this scholarship must be first-or second-generation Canadians and demonstrate leadership in his/her community and at the University of Windsor.”

The ADL Scholarship values the importance of collaboration and partnership. The charity works closely with various community members, businesses, and organizations.

“I’m grateful for all the Windsor-Essex support thus far. So many companies and leaders have come forward and contributed and we are so grateful” said De Biasio, a lifelong Amherstburg resident and graduate of St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School.

For more information or to donate, visit the charity’s website at www.adlscholarship.com or e-mail info@adlscholarship.com.

De Biasio also states the public can keep up on the ADL Scholarship on Facebook @theadlscholarship and Instagram @theadlscholarship.