Local restaurant steps up to help feed those in need

By Ron Giofu

A local restaurant has stepped up to ensure people in need get some food in case they are hungry.

Eighteen 12 Poutinerie recently started giving away any leftover chili they had at the end of the night as a result of a cold night in early December and their desire to give it to those who need it rather than just throw it away.

Co-owner Shannon Pelletier posted on the business’ Facebook page Dec. 8 that it is “that time of year where the weather is cold and for some, we understand financially times can be tough” and that those who may be struggling and are hungry could drop by right after the poutinerie closed to see if there was any chili left.

Pelletier said during the Christmas holidays that it has been going well. While they didn’t get any takers the first night, the second night saw a couple of people knock on the doors. She said they didn’t undertake the initiative with any intention of getting free advertising or to promote themselves, but rather did so as a simple goodwill gesture for the community.

With an excess of chili and cold temperatures that night leading to the initial post, it has since been shared over 1,100 times.

“It kind of went viral,” said Pelletier. “We’re feeling good about supporting the community. I can’t re-serve it. I’d rather give it to those in need than put it in the garbage.”

While Eighteen 12 Poutinerie can’t guarantee there will be chili leftover at the end of the night, they plan on continue giving it away to those in need in the new year. Pelletier said if the lights are on and she is there after closing time, people can still get a free bowl if there is any left.

“If I don’t have any left, I don’t have any left,” she said.

Feedback to the goodwill gesture has been positive, Pelletier added, and that made the family-run business happy after a busy December. She added that she has been told that people will support the restaurant due to their gesture to support the community.

Eighteen 12 Poutinerie is located in the plaza at 421 Sandwich St. S. They will be closed for a family vacation Dec. 31-Jan. 14 but re-open Jan. 15.