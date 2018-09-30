Local realtor names one of the top realtors in Canada under 35

By Ron Giofu

A local real estate agent has been named as one of the top realtors in Canada under the age of 35.

Mitchell Deslippe, an agent who works out of the Re/Max office in Amherstburg, was named to the list that was compiled by Real Estate Professional (REP) magazine. Deslippe said he has enjoyed working in real estate because he has always been naturally drawn to fast paced working environments.

“My passion for sales paired with my degree in business, real estate appeared to be a natural fit,” said Deslippe. “It didn’t take me long to realize I had found my niche, and the growth of my business has reflected that. My sales have continued to grow and improve year after year.”

Deslippe was pleased to make the list of agents under 35 in Canada.

“Being 27-years-old and one of the younger agents on the list feels pretty good for sure,” he said.” I was excited to share the news with my clients, friends, family and coworkers who all helped me accomplish this goal.”

The recognition has definitely been a “major highlight” in Deslippe’s career thus far, he stated, adding he feels very fortunate to being excelling in a career that he loves to do.

“I knew that my sales had been counting to climb but it’s difficult to track how other agents in Canada are performing relative to myself. When I got the e-mail that I ‘made the cut’ I was pleasantly surprised,” he said.

According to Deslippe, the criteria used in making the list was the amount of properties sold, sales volume, transactions written and age.

“The person who has definitely had the biggest impact on my career has been my mentor and now business partner Jason Laframboise,” Deslippe added. “I would not be one of the top realtors under 35 in Canada without his guidance; it was one of the best advantages that I had coming into this industry was the opportunity to be mentored by one of the top producing agents in the area.”

According to REP magazine, each one of the agents on the list “Is on the path for superstardom” with the magazine adding that Deslippe’s sales have improved for each of his five years as realtor. The magazine also noted that “it was selling one of Amherstburg’s most famous property (Duffy’s) that truly made him know in the community.”