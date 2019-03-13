Local realtor joins the “Circle of Legends”

By Ron Giofu

A local realtor learned about work ethic when he was young and now it has earned him a place among his company’s “Circle of Legends.” Brad Bondy was recently presented his award from Re/Max with the award going to realtors who have at least 10 years with the network and over $10 million in Re/Max commissions. Bondy said he was surprised by the honour, but noted that he has worked hard in his 13 years with the company.

“We had the opportunity to go to Las Vegas for the Re/Max World Conference where they presented me with the award,” said Bondy.

According to Bondy, the award recognizes the amount of volume he’s had in the last 13 years. He said he found out about the award in late January and believes he is in select company in the Windsor-Essex County area.

“Time flies so fast,” he said. “You don’t realize you’ve done so much production.”

Bondy said he’s no stranger to arriving at work at 7:30 a.m. and leaving later in the evening, but said growing up on a farm helped him establish his work ethic.

The owner of Team Brad Bondy said he’s added the likes of Diane Schultz, Amy Bailey and his brother Brian Bondy over the years, not to mention Heather Harber whom he calls “our rock.” Bondy credits Harber for having the office run as smoothly as it does.

Bondy added they will keep doing what they do and working as hard as they can.

“I’m going to keep working with my team,” he stated.

Bondy also credited his family for their sacrifices and support over the years.

“You spend so much time away from them,” he noted, as he expressed his gratitude for his wife Louisa, daughters Jessica and Sarah and the rest of his family. He noted that his mother Betty also helps out and works out of his office.

“She’s awesome. She’s always there when we need her,” he said.

Also crediting his clients, Bondy said he treats his new clients with the same level of service and respect he has his previous clients. Many clients have come through referrals, he said.

“We rarely lose clients,” said Bondy. “Many people refer me. That continues to make our business flourish.”

Bondy added that he was proud of himself for achieving the award but he was just as proud of his team and his clients for their support.

“We’re not slowing down,” he said. “We’re always giving advice. There are a ton of calls and e-mails.”

Team Brad Bondy is also “big into sponsorships,” as they look to give back to causes in the Windsor-Essex County area. He noted he is also proud to be part of the Miracle League of Amherstburg, where he is an announcer.

“That time at the ballpark with my Miracle League family is big for me,” he said.

Bondy added that he is accessible and heavily involved in the community.

“In life, you get what you give. I’m just so proud to be from a small community which is growing all the time,” he said, adding he also enjoys being involved in the entire Windsor-Essex County region.