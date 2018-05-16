Local real estate agent one of Top 200 agents in Canada

By Ron Giofu

A local real estate agent has made the Top 200 list again in 2018.

Brady Thrasher, who is an agent at the Amherstburg Re/Max office, told the River Town Times that this is his third consecutive year being featured on the Top 200 Agents across Canada list, as listed by Real Estate Professional (REP) magazine.

“The agents are selected by commission dollars earned in a calendar year and the number of properties sold in a calendar year,” said Thrasher. “The magazine is circulated throughout Canada. I was thrilled to be included in this year’s list, among so many great professionals from all over the country.”

Thrasher said he knew the feature was coming, as they notify everyone via e-mail. However, he stated that receiving the magazine in the mail “is great and such a cool keepsake.”

“I enjoy reading about top producing agents in bigger markets like Toronto and Vancouver and seeing how much higher their average sale price is, with Windsor-Essex currently at $262,000,” said Thrasher. “Markets like Toronto have had the average sale price for a single family home rise above $1 million. Agents in small markets sell many more homes, which is very impressive.”

According to Thrasher, he said everything balances out at the end of the day.

“You have some agents who list multi-million dollars homes and engage in a dozen sales each year or you have agents in smaller markets who sell in some cases hundreds of homes each year with much lower average sale prices,” said Thrasher. “At the end of the day, it’s amazing seeing how agents build a business, their personal brand and how they improve their business. I love learning from agents across the country to understand trends and new platforms to test for furthering our marketing reach. The Top 200 list opens doors for new relationships and new referral partners.”