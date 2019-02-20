Local officers, students part of Windsor-Essex Polar Plunge

By Ron Giofu

The Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run held its fifth annual “Polar Plunge” last Friday afternoon and it had some Amherstburg representation.

Four officers from the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment, including Staff Sgt. Dave DeLuca, Const. Tim McInnis, Const. Fred Adair and Const. Ryan Pizzala, jumped into the cold pool outside of the St. Clair College Sportsplex. Also participating were General Amherst High School students Cassidy Atkinson, Kyra Buratto and Hannah Drouillard.

“You can’t imagine how cold it was until you are in the water,” said DeLuca. “It was fun, though.”

The former Amherstburg Police Service were regular participants of the Polar Plunge and DeLuca indicated it will continue to be a tradition as the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment.

“This will be an annual thing for us,” said DeLuca.

DeLuca said they will start fundraising earlier next year, but noted the detachment brought in about $660 this year.

“It was great. It was nice to do that for our first year,” he said. “We’re happy. The great thing about the fundraising is that it’s staying local.”

The high school students all said they will return next year as well. They were able to raise $505.

“It’s a very deserving cause,” said Atkinson. “I think more people should do this next year.”

Atkinson added they became interested in jumping this year as a way to celebrate Buratto’s birthday but will continue to do it to support the cause.

Over $185,000 was raised in the first four years of the event with early estimates as to this year’s total being $40,000. There were roughly 165 jumpers this year.