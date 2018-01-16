Local musician planning concert to benefit Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission

By Ron Giofu

The music of Rick Rock is known throughout Amherstburg and surrounding areas and he will be using his music to give back to a local charity Feb. 2.

Rockworld and Showtime Productions will be presenting the “Simply Queen” live tribute concert at the Caboto Club in Windsor as a fundraiser for the Amherstburg Food & Fellowship Mission. Rock is one of the promoters of the concert and will be performing as Freddie Mercury at the show.

“I have been performing for Amherstburg’s food mission for many years, as a volunteer musician for their events such as their Christmas volunteer dinner and any function (vice president) Shirley (Hitchcock) and (president) Tim (McAllister) asked for help with.”

Rock said he lives in Amherstburg and while other missions around the region get more assistance, he feels the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission “gets left out” in large, regional fundraisers.

“Even though the concert is in Windsor, I want to take care of the mission in Amherstburg,” said Rock. “I have a special place in my heart for Amherstburg and for the people here. I love Amherstburg. I feel it’s the pearl of Essex County.”

Between ticket sales, a silent auction and any further donations, Rock is hopeful of raising anywhere from $1,500 to $3,000 for the mission. Donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items will also be welcome.

Other members of the Simply Queen band include Windsor-Essex County musicians Mitch Taylor on bass and Phil Charette on drums plus other musicians from the Toronto area.

According to Rock: “Simply Queen performs all the iconic songs that made Queen one of the most legendary rock bands of all time, and faithfully recreates the grand scope of Queen’s live shows, both musically and visually, with attention to detail capturing the amazing live Queen experience that filled stadiums around the world. No backing tracks – it’s all live, and ‘Guaranteed to Blow Your Mind!’”

Rock said if they get 400-500 people at the concert, “we’re happy,” but clearly wouldn’t mind if they topped that.

“If we get more, that would be dandy,” he said.

Simply Queen performed a concert last year that benefitted the Canadian Diabetes Association Windsor District and Rock said that drew over 700 people.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. The Caboto Club is located at 2175 Parent Ave. in Windsor, at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East.

Advance tickets are $20 and are available online thru www.ticketscene.ca or cash at the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission as well as the Bod-E-Tone Kiosk at Central Mall in Windsor. If tickets don’t sell out by the Feb. 2 show date, tickets will be available at the door for $30.

If there are businesses or individuals that wish to donate cash or a door prize, please contact Rock by phone at 519-567-7520 or by e-mail at rrock88@gmail.com.

The Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission also has a newly designed website, found at www.aburgmission.ca. The site is geared towards providing information on what the mission needs most, any upcoming events, support received from the community and other items of community interest.