Local MP’s band together to discuss auto trade tariffs

By Ron Giofu

The three local NDP MPs came together recently for a closed door meeting with stakeholders on the issue of tariffs between Canada and the United States.

Essex MP Tracey Ramsey, Windsor West MP Brian Masse and Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Cheryl Hardcastle held a joint meeting with industry stakeholders at the Ciociaro Club before holding a public meeting on the subject later the same night.

Following the afternoon closed door session, the three Members of Parliament met with the media to discuss what was said and how to proceed. Ramsey indicated that “we need to be prepared” for the impacts the tariffs could have on the area and said the meeting saw representation from labour and management.

“Underlying all of this action today is that we can work together,” said Ramsey. “We should be working together.”

Ramsey said “we need to have a voice” on the issue and questioned whether U.S. President Donald Trump is using the issue as a “leverage point” in ongoing NAFTA negotiations. Ramsey expects negotiations on NAFTA to last into 2019, stating that “a lot of work needs to be done” on the matter.

There needs to be “an action plan,” she added, to assist businesses and industries that are impacted by the tariffs.

“We need to provide them with some tools with some things they can do,” said Ramsey.

Masse said the area is “resourceful” but said the issue has a bigger impact than a growing personality dispute between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Trump.

“As they have their tiff in their sandbox related to their personalities, the reality is people have to pay a mortgage, they want to build a car or want to build a product,” he said. “They want to send a son or daughter to college and they want to actually engage in their communities and be successful.”

Masse added that “this personality tiff between the Prime Minister and the President needs to be isolated between the two people.”

Markets such as Asia will look to take advantage of the trade dispute and cause “irreparable” damage, he believed.

“We’re doing it to ourselves,” said Masse.

Hardcastle said the companies they spoke to in the afternoon session are worried about their cash flows being impacted with that possibly amounting to “hundreds of thousands of dollars a month.” Help from the federal government needs to arrive quicker, she added, and that delays are negatively impacting area industries and businesses. There is one case, she indicated, where there is a five-month delay.

Hardcastle also said the area needs to be working together on this issue. She believes businesses on both sides of the border share the common goal of being prosperous.

“The border is not something that separates us,” Hardcastle stated. “We have to think like the river binds us, the river connects us.”