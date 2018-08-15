Local mother hoping to have daughter treated in Hamilton

By Ron Giofu

A local mother is hoping to have her daughter treated by a specialist in Hamilton and would like to see the waiting list trimmed down.

Cathy Roberts would like to have her daughter Cassidy treated by a specialist in Hamilton as it is believed she suffers from Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), a form of dysautonomia. POTS is a form of orthostatic intolerance that is associated with the presence of excessive tachycardia and many other symptoms upon standing.

Cathy said Cassidy’s symptoms have gotten progressively worse and that she has been fainting to the point where the family also wants her to have a service dog.

“It’s been a rough ride,” said Cathy.

Cassidy was bullied from the age of six until about 15, Cathy said, and complained of headaches and stomach issues during that time. Her condition was chalked up to depression and anxiety.

“It’s true probably at the time a lot of it was due to that,” said Cathy, adding Cassidy attempted suicide four times.

Now 18-years-old, Cassidy has seen her medical problems mount.

“Year after year her symptoms got so much worse. Now she is at the point she cannot walk too far,” Cathy said. “From a seating position her resting heart rate goes from around 50 bpm and can reach up to 130 or more. That often results in her passing out.”

The family has switched her to another family doctor and is now seeing a cardiologist in Windsor. Cathy said they want her to see the specialist in Hamilton, who specializes in POTS and other dysautonomic disorders. Cassidy is home now, her mother said, and trips to hospitals in Windsor are not helping but through no fault of the hospitals and medical professionals therein. Part of the reason Cathy went public with this issue is not only to try and get her daughter treated in Hamilton quicker, but to raise awareness of the disorder.

Cassidy has not been officially diagnosed with it, Cathy pointed out, but is currently being treated as if she has it.

“Unfortunately, since this a virtually unknown disorder, there are limited doctors to treat it. My daughter is thought to have this disease and is progressively getting worse,” Cathy said. “If I take her to the hospital, what are they going to do? What can they do? They don’t know enough about the disease to help her.”

Cathy said Cassidy was unable to finish school and is unable to work, adding she fluctuates between 80 and 95 pounds. Smells immediately effect her stomach and she gets nauseous.

“Basically, she is a prisoner in her own room unable to enjoy anything that a normal teenager can,” said Cathy. “I’ve seen enough of this child sick. I’m getting really tired of it. I want her to finish school and be more of a kid.”

The waiting time is about seven to nine months to get into the specialist, Cathy added, but notes they have started a GoFundMe campaign for the service animal in the meantime.

“She is very, very sick,” said Cathy. “She knows she is not faking. She’s not putting one over on us. She’s a very sick young lady.”