Local marathon runner doing so in memory of Boston Marathon bombing victim

By Ron Giofu

Add an Amherstburg woman’s name to the list of those helping to remember one of the victim’s of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Ashley Kellam will be returning to Boston again this year but will this year be a part of Team MR8, the team set up to remember Martin Richard and to raise funds for the Martin Richard Foundation. Martin Richard was an eight-year-old boy that was killed during the bombing at the Boston Marathon five years ago.

“I’ve gone the last five or six years,” said Kellam, of running in the Boston Marathon. She was one of the participants in 2013 as well. In the last few years, she noticed the “Team MR8” on other runners’ bibs and, after investigating it, decided to apply to be on the team this year. She was accepted.

“All proceeds go to projects that promote peace and inclusion in the Boston area,” said Kellam.

Team MR8 is made up of Richard’s initials and his favourite sports number. Bibs also say “Peace” due to a photo that surfaced shortly after Richard’s death with a sign reading “No more hurting people. Peace.”

Kellam said that members are asked to raise a target amount of donations, this year the minimum being $2,500 U.S.

“This year I am so humbled to be running on Team MR8 in the Boston Marathon to help raise money for the cause. I’ve been spreading the word through family and friends and on social media to collect donations and spread awareness about the foundation,” she said.

Kellam said she is over half-way to her $2,500 U.S. goal and is continuing to raise money. This year, she will be running in the Boston Marathon with her sister Samantha as both qualified at a race in Michigan last year.

While they run regularly during the year, Kellam added they start training harder and focusing on the Boston Marathon in December.

Kellam said she hopes to be on Team MR8 annually.

“Being on the team is a nice way to give back to the community,” she said. “We’re raising money for a wonderful cause and a remarkable foundation.”

The foundation is “very inspirational,” she added, and that it is nice to shed some light on it.

According to the foundation’s website, www.teammr8.org, “the Martin Richard Foundation provides opportunities for individuals and communities to live out the values of peace, justice and kindness.” It’s vision is: “We envision a place where people recognize the humanity in others and model the decency needed for a united, compassionate, and inclusive community.”

To contribute to Kellam’s fundraising efforts, people can click on www.crowdrise.com and search “Ashley Kellam.” The direct link is www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/teammr8boston2018/ashleykellam?utm_campaign=oc&utm_medium=facebook&utm_source=crowdrise