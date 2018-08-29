Local man charged as a result of tree being cut down

A local man is facing charges as a result of a tree being cut down.

The Amherstburg Police Service states that a 26-year-old male was arrested on King St. and charged with uttering threats. It is alleged that the man threatened to cause damage to town hall as a result of a tree being cut down by the public works department.

Amherstburg police say the matter was reported last Friday around 11:30 a.m.

Pedestrian struck Amherstburg police say a 62-year-old Amherstburg woman was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian as a result of a collision Aug. 20 around 8:30 a.m.

According to police, an 88-year-old female from Amherstburg was struck by a vehicle – a Chevrolet Impala – driven by the 62-year-old female. The 88-year-old woman was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

It occurred at the intersection of Front Road North and Kingsbridge Dr.

Pole struck A 53-year-old Amherstburg male was charged as a result of an accident on Sandwich St. S. last Tuesday. Police say a Chrysler 200 struck a pole on Sandwich St. S. near Lowes Side Road around 7:10 a.m. There were no injuries, police add.

Recovered vehicle A Dodge Durango that had been stolen from Windsor was recovered in Amherstburg last Friday. The vehicle was found on Erie Ave. Amherstburg police state there are no suspects known at the present time. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-2252 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).

Stats The Amherstburg Police Service responded to 161 calls for service last week. There were 11 traffic-related charges laid during that same time period.

—All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service