Local journalist returns from Africa with life changing experiences

By Ron Giofu

An Amherstburg resident is back from Africa with stories, photos and a lot of experiences.

Jonathan Martin, who has done freelance reporting for the River Town Times, returned from Africa in October after spending nearly two months on the continent. He left in late August for Kenya and after spending a brief period of time there, headed into South Sudan where he reported there.

“It was life changing,” said Martin. “I was surprised how easily I adapted. I was expecting more of a culture shock. I think because it was totally different, I didn’t feel any threads of home I had to sever.”

After spending some time initially in Kenya, Martin went to South Sudan where he reported on the country’s civil war that has been raging.

“I went over to cover the peace process and see how it going,” he said.

While there were government reports that the fighting was subsiding, Martin said he didn’t believe it was the case.

“Based on my experiences, I’d still say there is a lot of armed conflict going on,” he said.

Not only is there the civil war, but there are also internal conflicts between tribes. Martin spent much of his time with the Didinga tribe in Chukudum. He explored peace conferences and state and federal governments in South Sudan but said he wanted to experience the front lines more.

“While I was (in Chukudum), I was frustrated by how much I was being held back from the front lines,” said Martin. “I had to convince people to let me go to the places I wanted to go.”

There were some stressful moments. Examples include a misunderstanding with a county commissioner where Martin started firing off questions to him when the commissioner believed Martin was simply there to pay his respects. Soon after, Martin found himself followed by armed military officials but was eventually able to smooth things over when they met up again at another peace conference.

“Our relationship seemed less volatile,” said Martin. “We all want the end of the war.”

Martin’s travels also took him into Uganda as he was pursuing information on smuggling in the area. After the person he was travelling with fell ill, he hitched a ride back to the South Sudan border with a 17-year-old on a dirtbike where they were held up trying to cross.

“I was held up by some rebels. That was the scariest thing,” he said. “The big thing in east Africa is if you bribe them, everything goes away.”

While in South Sudan, he also connected with a cause that people in Windsor are supporting and ensured that everything was going as scheduled, which it was. He plans on donating some of his content to the Windsor charity as a thank you for supporting him.

Martin had to come home after becoming ill. As his symptoms coincided with an Ebola outbreak, he came home to be sure everything was OK. He had neither Ebola or malaria and is perfectly fine and looking to return. However, he did lose 25 pounds while in Africa while eating vegetables and drinking a beverage called, when translated into English, “white stuff.”

By coming home when he did, Martin said he didn’t get to complete the investigative work he wanted to get finished, so he hopes to return in a few months. While he can write, and hopefully sell, some of his photos and stories, the stories he has now are more experience-based.

Martin also hopes to collaborate on a book with an anthropologist he met while travelling.

“I want to complete the work I was doing,” he said. “There are still a lot of stories that need to be told.”