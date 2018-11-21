Local hockey team raise 500+ canned goods for Mission

By Christian Bouchard

A local hockey team is learning the true meaning of sportsmanship.

The Amherstburg Novice Major hockey team braved the -3 degree weather to collect canned goods for the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission.

Head coach Jean-Marc Mongeau said the event was also a team building event. He noted it’s important to give back to those in need within the community.

The seven and eight-year-old hockey players divided into five groups and went door-to-door to collect on Boblo Island as well as the River Canard, Crownridge, Kingsbridge, Pointe West and Golfview subdivisions.

While numbers aren’t yet final, team manager Kari Dufour estimates well over 500 cans were donated.

“It’s important to give back to the community and do things aside from hockey,” said Dufour. “The kids look up to these NHL players. While they have money, our kids have their time to help make a difference.”

Also donated were hats, mittens, coats and even monetary donations.

Mongeau said it’s important for the kids to learn at a young age to help out their community.

“They understand there’s a huge commitment when it comes to hockey but there’s more to it than just the hockey piece,” said Mongeau.

“They now have in their minds they can do things to help, even at seven and eight-years-old,” said Dufour. “There’s lots of things to do in the community to help.”