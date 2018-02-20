Local hockey player to play for host team in OHF championship

By Ron Giofu

The Sun County Panthers 2005 team is hosting the OHF championship in April and an Amherstburg player is part of that team.

Johnny Lopez is in his fourth year with the Sun County program and his team is hosting the provincial tournament April 9-13 in Essex. The Amherstburg youth, who was part of the 2013-14 Amherstburg Stars novice team’s OMHA championship team, is a left wing and says it feels good knowing the Panthers ’05 team has a chance at an OHF title.

“We came in first in our league,” said Lopez, adding the Panthers are currently in the playoffs.

Lopez said they have to fundraise for the tournament and also get ready to play.

“Our goal is to win it all,” he said.

The Panthers don’t know their competition yet but they have already beaten some of the better teams around who are at their same level so they are confident.

“If we win our league, the second place team is allowed in,” he said. “We already beat them, so we have got a good shot of beating them again.”

Lopez, the lone Amherstburg player on the Panthers ’05 team, said he is a scoring winger and that his team rotates three lines throughout their games. He said his goal is to make it to the NHL. He is also thankful to his parents and his coaches for their support and assistance.

It has been an exciting year for the Panthers as they also were invited to play in the Ontario Winter Games. That tournament is being held in Orillia in early March.