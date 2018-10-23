Local hockey coach and executive writes book on sport’s life lessons

By Ron Giofu

Greg Crain sees many ways where the sport of hockey can provide life lessons.

To illustrate his point, the Amherstburg resident has penned a new book entitled “Parallels of Life: The Game of Hockey.”

“What it is is my life in hockey,” Crain explained.

Crain’s days as a young player to working his way up the coaching ranks, including stops at the AAA, Jr. C and Jr. B levels, and now as the vice president of travel with the Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association (AMHA) are chronicled. However, he shares stories about his experiences and how they have shaped young athletes into becoming better people.

“The skills you learn in hockey are life skills,” he said. “That’s why they are the ‘parallels of life’.”

Being a good teammate can translate into an office or factory setting, Crain stated, as can competitive spirit.

“You learn how to compete. Hockey is a competition and life is a competition. You are always trying to better yourself,” he said.

Crain continued: “Practising hockey is like studying for school. If you practise well, it will show in a game. If you don’t study well, it’s not going to lead to a good test result.”

The book, which will be released Dec. 7, also features portions which focus on dealing with adversity. Hockey can also prepare people for the real world in other ways, he added.

“You learn from a coach and do what the coach tells you to do,” said Crain. “In life, you are going to have a boss you have to answer to.”

Hockey also teaches players on how to give back, and that translates into their lives going forward, he added. Volunteers give up nights and weekends to coach teams and do other things and sports are a way young people learn about how important it is to be involved in the community.

“You hope players learn the skills of volunteerism,” he said.

Many of his former players are now giving back, Crain stated.

“They’ve now learned to be coaches,” he said. “It’s come full circle in many ways.”

Crain also scouted for the OHL’s Barrie Colts but left scouting in 2002, between the births of his two sons Linden and Nolan. The boys now see him talking to former players and ask who they are, with Crain adding his role in AMHA also has him sharing experiences and advice. That led to him writing the book.

“Finally, I said I’m going to chronicle what I’ve done in hockey,” he said.

Crain spent over two years writing in a journal and dictating into his phone and ended up producing a 90,000-word book that is about 200 pages. He also goes over other facets of the game, from dealing with parents to his views on concussions and much more, and said he has received a lot of support in the close family of hockey. He is also working with the firm Client Solution Innovations to help him produce the book. It will be available through Amazon but more details still have to be ironed out before its December release.

“Hockey is so important to a community. It’s an awesome thing,” said Crain. “I think Amherstburg is an awesome community for hockey.”

While Crain has taught hockey skills, he hopes the life skills he tried to teach are still helping others. He said “hockey and life go down the same road” and that it is “crucial” to give back to the community.”

“I’m happy with (the book),” he said. “The support I’ve been getting is incredible.”

Many of his former players have written forwards for the book and Crain added that “it’s like we’re sitting on the bench again.”

For more information on “Parallels of Life: The Game of Hockey,” visit www.parallelsoflife.com.