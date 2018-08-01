Local gym members rally to support area fighter

By Ron Giofu

Members of the Garage Gym gathered at a local tavern to support one of their own Saturday afternoon.

Garage Gym members got together at the Beacon Ale House to watch Randa Markos compete in a UFC women’s strawweight division fight against Nina Ansaroff. Markos lives in Windsor but trains out of the Garage Gym in Amherstburg with co-owner Tony Smith.

Dani Smith said that Tony travelled with Markos to Calgary where Saturday’s fight took place.

“He’s part of her team when she gets a fight,” Dani explained.

Markos lost a unanimous decision to Ansaroff at the Scotiabank Saddledome to drop to 8-6 in mixed martial arts fighting and 4-5 in UFC. The scores after the three-round fight were 29-28, 29-28 and 29-28 in favour of Ansaroff.

Dani said that Markos is at the Garage Gym five times per week and that it is a tradition that fellow gym members gather to watch her fight.

The Beacon Ale House shows the UFC fights and the Garage Gym members gather to watch the fight so they can cheer Markos on.