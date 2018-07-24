Local golfer heading to Alberta for Canadian Jr. Championships

By Ron Giofu

Golf has been a passion for Luc Warnock and now that passion is taking him to the Canadian Junior Boys Championships.

Warnock, 17, will be competing in the Canadian Junior Boys Championships in Medicine Hat, Alberta July 28-Aug. 2. He earned the trip by finishing third at the Ontario Junior Boys Championships in Kingston July 3-6.

“I’m so excited. I’m really starting to put together some good rounds lately,” the McGregor resident said.

Warnock said his finish at the Ontario Junior Boys Championships gave him confidence and he believes he is playing well.

“I’m so excited to get going and get underway,” he said.

Warnock’s third place finish at the Ontario championships has allowed him to represent Team Ontario in an inter-provincial tournament to be held the first two rounds of the Canadian championships. At the Ontario championships, he was eight strokes back of the leader after two rounds, causing him to have to decide whether to be aggressive in the remaining two rounds and go for the lead or whether to stick with his goal of finishing in the top three.

After the third round, he decided a top five finish would be excellent as the top 37 make the Canadian championship however a strong fourth round got him into the top three and the inter-provincial tournament that only the top three make.

In the third round of the Ontario tournament, he scored a hole-in-one on a par four hole.

Warnock said that he will maintain the same practice regiment that he has been using. He tries to get “one per cent better every day” and he is going to continue doing that.

“I’m keeping the same practice plan as before,” he said. “It should lead to great results.”

This will be the second time that Warnock has competed at the Canadian Junior Boys Championships, as he competed last year when the tournament was in Kingston. He said he missed the cut last year but plans on doing much better this year.

“The magnitude of the tournament got to my head (last year),” he admitted. “This year, I know if I execute my game plan, I’ll be able to contend.”

Warnock said he hopes to continue to play golf at the college level and eventually turn pro.

“As long as I don’t plateau somewhere, there’s no reason I can’t follow my dreams and play pro golf,” said Warnock.

Warnock would play with his father on Father’s Day but after his dad put him in a nine-hole tournament that went to a playoff, Warnock said he was hooked. He is now part of the junior golf program at Essex Golf and Country Club in LaSalle and plays “every day, all day” to sharpen his game.

“I was lucky enough to get in this year,” he said of his membership at Essex Golf and Country Club. “I’m so lucky to be able to practice here.”

Warnock, a graduate of E.J. Lajeunesse Secondary School, said he will be taking a year off from school and will be moving to Florida and spend from September to January with coach Henry Brunton. He credits coaches Brunton and Ryan Robillard for helping him with his golf game.

Warnock also thanked his parents for their hard work and dedication so that he can pursue his dream. He said his mother works two jobs while is father works a lot of overtime at his job.

“They do everything they can to give me the opportunity (to reach my dream),” he said.