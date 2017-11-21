Local goalie wins silver at Canadian U18 girls hockey championship

By Ron Giofu

Erica Fryer was part of one of the two Ontario teams at the recent Canadian U18 girls hockey championship and brought home some hardware.

Fryer played for Team Ontario (Blue) at the tournament in Quebec City Nov. 1-5 and the young goalie helped backstop her team to a silver medal. Fryer, a Grade 12 student at St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School, played three games for her team and finished 2-1 with a 1.35 goals against average, a .952 save percentage and one shutout.

“It was definitely a great experience,” said Fryer. “It was definitely once in a lifetime. It was great to compete for Ontario and compete against all of the other provinces in Canada.”

Fryer played in three games, the first being a 4-0 shutout victory against Alberta.

“I ended up getting player of the game,” she said, an honour for which she received a trophy and a watch.

Her second game, and her team’s third game, saw Fryer and Team Ontario (Blue) defeat Team Ontario (Red) 3-1. Those two teams would meet again in the finals, Fryer’s next game, but the results would be the exact opposite of their first meeting as Red beat Blue 3-1.

“I think I played very well. I held my ground and did the best I could,” she said.

Fryer praised her teammates for their efforts at the tournament.

“My team clicked together. We got to know each other and gelled really well,” said Fryer. “Our team competed very well. It was the first time at nationals for all of us. None of us were there before but we competed well as a team.”

Team Ontario (Blue) went undefeated until the finals, she pointed out.

“Quebec City is beautiful,” she added. “I’ll have memories for the rest of my life.”

One of her memories will be being cheered by elementary school students who attended the tournament. She said the students made posters with her jersey and name drawn on it and cheered her on.

“It was so cool to see that,” she said.

Fryer did not make the U18 national team but she plans on working hard to eventually make the Canadian women’s U22 team in a few years.

“That’s my next goal,” she said.

In the meantime, Fryer will continue playing for the London Jr. Devilettes and try to bring them to the Provincial Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) finals. She is also headed to the University of Toronto next year on a scholarship.