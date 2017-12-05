Local firefighters trying to restore antique fire truck

By Ron Giofu

A group of current and former Amherstburg firefighters are working to try and restore an old fire truck and are hoping for donations.

The non-profit organization known as the Malden Firefighters Association consists of active and non-active members of the Amherstburg Fire Department and board member Nick D’Amore said they were established Jan. 1, 2017.

The group’s goal is to “give back to the community by volunteering our time and effort in preserving a piece of the town’s past.”

D’Amore – who serves on the Malden Firefighters Association board with Dave Varney, Kristi Meloche and Andrew Argoselo – said they located a 1946 Ford 1800E fire truck that was in service at the Malden fire hall from 1946-63. That fire hall is now known as Amherstburg fire station #3.

“We’ve accepted donations and raised money through various fundraisers,” explained D’Amore. “Our goal is $50,000.”

The association believes “this important piece of history would be an asset to the town of Amherstburg as it is a vital piece of the past in carrying out the heritage of a beautiful, historic town.” D’Amore indicated the plan is to use the truck on special occasions and ceremonies.

While there is still work to be done on the fire truck, it was on a trailer and towed as part of the Nov. 25 Amherstburg Santa Claus Parade. The hope is to eventually house the truck in a restored Malden fire hall that is currently on the grounds of the Malden Community and Cultural Centre. The former fire hall used to be on the land, which is now occupied by Ure’s Country Kitchen.

Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com/restoration-project-unit-146 or by contacting the Malden Firefighters Association at maldenfirefightersassociation@gmail.com.