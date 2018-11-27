Local farm home to world champion Clydesdale horse

By Ron Giofu

An Amherstburg farm is the home of a world champion Clydesdale horse.

Wismer Clydesdales, located on County Road 18, is the home to Iron Horse MM Steele, a horse that recently became a world champion at the World Clydesdale Show in Madison, Wisconsin. It was the crowning achievement for that horse though it has a long list of accomplishments.

In addition to being the World Champion Stallion, Iron Horse MM Steele’s list of awards also includes being the World Show winner 2015, four Royal Winter Fair championships, two Royal Winter Fair Supreme champion honours, two U.S.A. National championships, one reserve U.S.A. National champion honours, one August. A. Busch Award title, three American Clydesdale Show Grand Championships, one American Clydesdale show reserve championship, three Michigan Great Lakes Grand Championships, four CBUSA All American honours, two CBUSA All American Grand Championships and one CBUSA Supreme All American Clydesdale honours.

“He was bred in Illinois. We bought him as a two-year-old,” said Ron Wismer, who owns Wismer Clydesdale with his father Gerald and their families. “He’s six-years-old now.”

The World Clydesdale Show in Madison featured 650 entrants from around North America and Scotland. What makes Steele stand out from the pack is his movement, Ron said.

“Normally these horses have been bred to work,” he said. “The industry is moving more towards the movement of the horse.”

The leg action of Steele is “tremendous” and he is a very good quality horse, Ron added. His success is also leading to the success of other horses, as his daughter Cedarlane Steele Away Sophie was born in Amherstburg and also did well in Wisconsin. She was the first place Junior Filly and Junior Spectacular Filly Foal Winner at the World Clydesdale Show.

The Wismers brought nine horses to Madison and all but one came in the top ten of their categories. Steele went to six shows this year and was undefeated in all of them. Aside from a few shows early in his career, Steele usually finishes atop his division.

“My plan is to retire him at the top while he’s won everything,” said Gerald.

Ron said they haven’t made any final decisions as to whether Steele will be shown again.

Steele, like the rest of the horses, are fed twice a day and is also looked at regularly to make sure he looks good and stays in good shape. Work for shows begins in January and picks up over the year though Ron notes a lot of the work doesn’t take a lot of time out of their day unless it’s getting near a show.

“It’s a constant watch,” added Gerald. “You are looking at him every day.”

Steele has not only helped produce other horses in Amherstburg, but semen is also shipped as far as Scotland and there is a possibility of Australia as well.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t know we’re here,” said Ron, noting Wismer Clydesdales has been around for 39 years. “Now, we have a world champion here.”