Local farm holds Sunhall Harvestfest Dressage show

By Ron Giofu

A local horse farm held its recent Sunhall Harvestfest Dressage Show.

Farm owner Libby Keenan said the show, located on her farm on Concession 5 North, featured about 30 riders from around Essex County. Maddy Dronfield of Barrie was the novice level judge with Suzanne Marsh from Blue Fox Farm on Walker Road in Harrow being the advanced judge.

“There were roughly 25 classes in six divisions ranging from Leadline, (very young beginners being led by handlers on the ground) to Fourth Level, which are the tests immediately before the International level,” said Keenan.

There was a good turnout of spectators including coaches, friends, parents and proud grandparents and a number of general public onlookers, Keenan reported.

“The weather was terrific and there was a strong demand for Jeff Kopacz’s tasty grilled burgers and hot dogs complimented by lovely home made pies crafted by one of the coaches’ grandfathers,” said Keenan. “The weather was cool and breezy but kind with just a crisp of fall in the air. Based on the turnout and the good time enjoyed by all I expect to hold it again next year.”

Keenan added they had “several wonderful prize donations” that came from local retailers including Harrow Feed, Megan Wye of Kingsville, Jeff Kopacz, Purina and many others.