Local credit union recognizes long-time employee

By Ron Giofu

It was a celebration 20 years in the making for a local credit union employee.

Tracy Policella celebrated two decades at Libro Credit Union March 12 with staff, customers and special guests dropping by. The financial services representative was surprised yet happy with the turnout.

“It’s awesome,” said Policella. “It’s been great. These are some great people that I am working with.”

Policella noted she has been through a couple of mergers during her employment with the company. She started when it was known as Woodslee Credit Union and the mergers saw it be known as United Communities Credit Union and now Libro Credit Union. She added that she has worked with “a lot of awesome people” during her time there.

In addition to praising the people she works with, Policella also spoke highly of the customers at the branch. A big highlight of her 20-year career, which is ongoing, are “the people I get to meet.”

Policella said she knew her co-workers had plans to commemorate her 20-year anniversary but was surprised by how far they went. Mayor Aldo DiCarlo also stopped by to wish Policella well.

“I didn’t know the extent that it was going to be,” Policella said of the celebration.

The celebration was a reflection of how her co-workers feel about Policella as well, indicated branch manager Nika Laurin.

“We love her too,” said Laurin.