Local company involved with Discovery Channel TV show

By Ron Giofu

An area company is getting some of the work it does featured on a Discovery Channel television show.

Heavy Rescue 401 follows tow operators and rescue crews to various wrecks and that now includes Coxon Towing, which is owned by County Towing. Eric Godard, who works for Coxon, has become a regular on the show.

“They approached us near the end of the filming season for season one,” said Godard, “and asked us if we were interested in season two. We happened to get a couple of big recoveries and they started to film us at the end of season one.”

Film crews will sometimes be with the tow operators all day or they will be called in when there is a wreck to be filmed. There is a camera crew that is based in Windsor that comes out for the local wrecks. Godard said they highlight the work of what tow companies do and much of what is featured is truck rescues and recoveries.

Godard said their work can be dangerous so film crews with Heavy Rescue 401 help point that out. He said that he was almost hit at a call once and that was part of the show.

“The long and short of it is, we don’t want to be there any longer than we have to be,” he said. “The quicker we can get off of a scene, the better it is for us.”

If a film crew misses a shot, Godard said the shot is gone for good as there are no re-takes.

“They are pretty understanding,” he said, of the film crews. “Our bread and butter is the work we do and not the film crews.”

Film crews are also trained to be on the sites and Godard said they have a good relationship with tow operators.

Godard was on one episode in season one, about five on season two and at least five on season three. Heavy Rescue 401 airs on the Discovery Channel at 10 p.m. Tuesday nights and he follows along on Facebook and Twitter with fans.

Derek Didone, owner of County Towing, said his company has been serving Amherstburg for over 20 years, including emergency services.