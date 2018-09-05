Local community celebrates 100 years

By Ron Giofu

2018 is a milestone year for one community within Amherstburg.

The Lake Erie Country Club celebrated its 100th anniversary over the Labour Day weekend with a variety of different events and activities in and around their clubhouse just off of Lakeside Dr. Events included everything from wine & cheese receptions to a dance for the adults to inflatables, dunk tanks and sports games for families.

There were also fireworks, pony rides, horseshoes and a Sunday morning breakfast included as part of the celebration.

People were also able to look through photo albums and view other Lake Erie Country Club memorabilia.

Maggie (McLean) Gutierrez, president of the Lake Erie Country Club auxiliary, said it was 100 years since Lake Erie Country Club (LECC) was incorporated, noting there have always been cottages in the area for both Canadian and American residents but full-time residents also make up the LECC. There are 106 homes and three empty lots in the LECC.

Gutierrez stated that past residents were also welcomed, with many former residents coming down for the celebration.

“It’s definitely a celebration of community,” she said.

Many residents both past and present came down to the Lake Erie Country Club for the summer before returning to their full-time homes. She recalls many fun activities for children, a lot of which are continuing including tennis, baseball and a playground.

“It’s a great place to live,” said Gutierrez. “I don’t think anyone who has lived here hasn’t had great memories.”