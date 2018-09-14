Local church welcomes community at annual “Block Party”

By Ron Giofu

Members of the Amherstburg Community Church family plus the community at large were welcomed to the Alma St. facility last Friday evening.

Amherstburg Community Church (ACC) held its “Block Party” where hundreds from the church and the surrounding community stopped in to enjoy the festivities. There were carnival games, music, inflatables, food and over $1,000 in prizes thanks to businesses from around the community, stated children’s pastor Kerrington Sweeney.

The evening was capped with fireworks.

“This is our third annual Block Party,” said Sweeney. “We’re expecting over 500 guests.”

Sweeney said one of the objectives in holding the event is to celebrate the town and those who live here.

“We just want to bless the community,” she said.

Sweeney said it also serves as Amherstburg Community Church’s launch for its children and youth programs. She said the free programs include “Sidewalk Kids,” which is for children from pre-kindergarten to Grade 5. That program runs Tuesdays from 6:30-8 p.m.

The “Jr. High” program is for youth in Grades 6-8 and that runs Wednesdays from 7-8:30 p.m.

The programs teach lessons involving such things as life values and friendship, Sweeney added, with games, crafts and snacks also provided.

ACC is located at 125 Alma St. For more information on the church and its programming, visit www.acchurch.ca, e-mail acclove316@gmail.com or call 519-736-5644.