Local church gets new roof as part of ongoing restoration

By Ron Giofu

A historic church is undergoing more restoration work with more work planned for the future.

Lighthouse Church has a new roof thanks to donations and the work of a roofing company that is comprised of members of the pastor’s family.

The pastor – Dr. Adrian Ninaber – said the church received funding from the Baptist Building Fund to help with the new metal roof. Lighthouse Church received a grant of $12,200, half of which they have to pay back. They also raised $38,000 through fundraising.

“When I came here, I think we had $10-11,000 in the roof fund,” said Ninaber.

Ninaber said they have been receiving help from the entire community, including an anonymous $5,000 donation.

“That kind of blew us away,” he said.

A Leamington church also donated $1,000 and other donations have been collected from people simply walking up and agreeing to help.

“It’s just amazing the money that is coming in,” said Ninaber.

The church, which was built in 1875, still has its original cedar shake roof on it and the new roof will go over that. A previous metal roof that had been repeatedly patched has been removed.

“It’s good to get things done and show the community we’re not dying,” said Ninaber, who said a recent service had 60 people in attendance. “We went from a church with a ‘For Sale’ sign up and a dilapidated roof to a church that is growing with a new roof.”

Lighthouse Church is attracting enough people, he said, that alternative measures have had to be used to find more parking for parishioners.

“It’s a nice problem to have,” said Ninaber.

The church, which offers Sunday services at 10:30 a.m., has also replaced two doors on the building and will soon be installing new windows to replace some that sustained damage several years ago.

“We’re going to have them replaced in the next few weeks,” Ninaber said of the windows.

Lights on the steeple were also recently replaced and painting will take place around the steeple once better weather hits. The community room was also renovated as were washrooms.

“Little by little, bit by bit, we’re getting it up to speed,” Ninaber said of the church building.

Once building upgrades are completed, Ninaber said the church wants to take a greater look at community projects. He said he wants Lighthouse Church to be an integral part of the community.

“I want to focus on what the needs of the community are so we can get behind it and help out,” said Ninaber. “We want to reach out to the community and help with its needs.”

Lighthouse Church is located at 266 King St., at the corner of Gore St. To reach them, call 519-962-9525, e-mail lighthouse.amherstburg@gmail.com or visit www.lighthouseamherstburg.com.