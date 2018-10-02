Local Canada Post employees get update on negotiations

By Ron Giofu

Employees at the Amherstburg post office gathered in front of the building Friday morning where they received an update on negotiations with Canada Post.

They also gathered for a group photo to send to their union’s head office as a show of support for bargaining efforts with workers holding placards that read “Time’s Running Out. Negotiate Now!”

“We took a collective break together to update membership on what is going on with negotiations,” said Dan Sutton, union president with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) Local 500. “We’re calling on Canada Post to negotiate now.”

According to Sutton, the union presented its most recent offer to the corporation Sept. 14. As of last Friday morning, there had yet to be a response, Sutton said.

“These negotiations have been going on for nine months now with very little progress,” said Sutton. “We’re calling on Canada Post to get serious and negotiate now.”

The deadline has passed – it was Sept. 26 – and Sutton said both parties can now issue a 72-hour notice for a work stoppage. However, as of Friday morning, Sutton stated “there’s nothing imminent.” He was hopeful weekend meetings between the corporation and the union would lead to progress or an agreement.

Working conditions are one of the issues, he said, as there has been an influx of parcels that continues to grow. Sutton said parcel delivery is expected to increase 20-30 per cent during the Christmas season.

“It’s something that hasn’t been addressed fully in our route measurements,” said Sutton.

There hasn’t been a significant wage increase in “quite some time,” he added. The union is looking for a three per cent pay increase in each year of the four-year deal that it has proposed.

Despite uncertainly with the situation surrounding their collective agreement, Sutton added that spirits are still good locally.

“The morale is great,” he said. “We’re at a point where we want to see some progress.”