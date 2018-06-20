Local cadets show their abilities at annual review

By Ron Giofu

The 202nd Fort Malden Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps got a chance to show what they’re all about last week.

The local cadet corps, which is sponsored by Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 in Amherstburg and Royal Canadian Legion Br. 338 in Harrow, held its 41st annual cadet review last Wednesday night at Amherstburg Public School. In addition to parading into the gym, the cadets conducted a pair of demonstrations and there were several awards handed out.

Winners included:

Outstanding Green Star – Cadet N. McLean

Outstanding Red Star – Cpl D. Russelo

Outstanding Silver Star – MCpl A. Bisson

Outstanding Jr NCO – MCpl A. Bisson

Outstanding Sr NCO (Roy Northrup Award) – Sgt K. Matlock

CO’s Award – MWO D. Bezaire

Best Overall Cadet – MWO M. Ashton

Most Improved Cadet – MCpl M. Bisson

Best Attendance – Cpl E. Brundritt

Top Marksman – Sgt K. Matlock

Pat Thrasher Award – Cpl D. Russelo

Capt. John M. Vanthournout, this year’s reviewing officer, praised the corps and said he started out just as today’s cadets have. He noted they are learning many things from leadership to how to be a good citizen and many will be learning new things while being paid at various summer camps.

“These cadets are going to be our future leaders,” said Vanthournout. “(Cadets) is an exciting program. It’s the best kept secret around. People don’t know enough about it.”

Capt. Jeff Turner, the corps’ commanding officer, also had another special presentation. He presented an Ambassador for Peace Medal to Capt. Richard Girard, a Korean War veteran. Girard acknowledged the brother he lost during that war. While he can’t wear the medal due to rules put forth by the Canadian Armed Forces, he said if he could, he’d wear it for his brother.

Girard told the corps, whom he commanded several years ago, that he was proud of them and that their demonstrations brought back many memories.

“Your demonstrations were great,” he said. “I enjoyed them.”

Don Nantais, liaison officer with Br. 157, said he enjoys being around the kids.

“They are almost like my own kids,” he said, noting he has been liaison officer for 19 years.

For more information on the 202nd Fort Malden Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps, call 519-736-4900 or e-mail Alex.turner96@outlook.com.