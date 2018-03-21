Local businesses coming together to hold the “Lift for Lawson”

By Ron Giofu

A trio of local businesses are teaming up to help three-year-old Lawson White and his parents Ryan and Cadi.

Lawson was born with a condition known as neo-natal alloimmune thrombocytopenia, which caused his blood not to clot and left him with a grade four brain bleed after his birth. He has since undergone two brain surgeries, had to use a feeding tube at one point and finally came home after four months.

However, there has since been complications and hospital stays with the bleed causing developmental delays, cerebral palsy, epilepsy and complete blindness. Ryan says Lawson has been struggling as of late with vomiting and seizures.

“He’s been very sick the last six months,” he said. “Doctors don’t know what’s going on.”

Ryan and Cadi want to put in a lift for their home as Lawson is getting older and heavier and the family could use help getting Lawson to his bedroom and the bathroom.

To help the White family, the Garage Gym, Team D’Alimonte from Royal LePage Binder Real Estate and G.L. Heritage Brewing Co. are teaming up for the “Lift for Lawson” fundraiser April 6.

“They are going through tough times with Lawson and we’re trying to help with their home renovations and make life a little bit easier,” said Garage Gym co-owner Tony Smith.

The Friday night event will feature a three-minute rowing race between Lawson’s uncle and Ryan’s friend Jeremy D’Alimonte and Winston McAllister, deadlift and bench press competitions between Smith and Corey Vultaggio.

The third component of the event will see Garage Gym trainer and former 2000m SkiErg world record holder Marisa Willms racing in an attempt to get her world record back. The record was recently broken. SkiErg is a workout that uses a exercise machine that replicates the sport of Nordic skiing.

Smith said that G.L. Heritage Brewing Co., Team D’Alimonte and the Garage Gym will donate $1 for every meter rowed and pound lifted by the winners. Donations will also be accepted at the door that night. People will be asked to donate a minimum of $1 to enter G.L. Heritage Brewing Co. that night though additional donations are welcome.

Ryan and Cadi were two of the first members of the Garage Gym and are thankful for the support they have been receiving.

“We didn’t expect this, for sure,” said Ryan. “All of these guys are great guys. I couldn’t ask for better people in my life. The support we’ve experienced since (Lawson) has been born has been incredible.”

“We are very grateful,” Cadi added.

On April 6, doors open at 6 p.m. and the event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

G.L. Heritage Brewing Co. is located at 8728 Howard Ave. If people wish to donate in advance, they can do so at Garage Gym, located at the corner of Sandwich St. S. and Richmond St., or through Team D’Alimonte or the G.L. Heritage Brewing Co.