Local builder celebrates 30 years in business

By Ron Giofu

It’s a milestone year for Nor-Built Construction.

The local builder is celebrating 30 years in business though owner Norbert Bolger said nothing really has changed for him.

“I still come to work every day,” he said. “I still enjoy it. I still like coming here. I meet a lot of great people, work with a lot of great trades and have great employees.”

Bolger said he has always liked working in Amherstburg, his hometown, and notes that “the town has always been good to deal with.” He said he is looking forward to more good years locally.

The recent announcement of a hotel project near the corner of Simcoe St. and Meloche Road is one of his highlights, though Bolger noted his company also built the two apartment units on Simcoe St. – one with 20 units and the other with 16 units. The commercial/residential building at the corner of Sandwich St. S. and Fort St. is another Nor-Built project as is an expansion currently going on at CREW Winery.

In addition, Bolger estimates his company has built roughly 500 homes in the area.

“We’re always working on the next project,” said Bolger.

Bolger added many of the homes they have constructed have been accessible homes. Nor-Built Construction also has supported many local charities during its 30 years in business.

Nor-Built Construction is based at 1000 Alma St. Their phone number is 519-736-1892 and their website is www.norbuilt.com. Their e-mail is info@norbuilt.com.