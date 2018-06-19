Local boxers excel at Ontario Bronze Gloves tournament

By Ron Giofu

A quartet of local boxers went to the Ontario Bronze Gloves tournament and did well for their club and for themselves.

The tournament, held June 1-3 in Etobicoke, saw fighters from Amherstburg’s Fighting Island Boxing Club come home with one gold medal and three silver medals.

Nathan DiPasquale returned to the ring and fought in the 69kg weight class, winning a silver medal. He fought once.

“I hadn’t fought competitively for eight years but I fought good, losing a split decision,” said DiPasquale. “I could have won, but I was a little anxious, a little nervous.”

DiPasquale said school and work were reasons he stepped away from the ring and had only been training for about six months prior to his fight.

“I really want to get in there and see where I was at,” said DiPasquale. “It was a good test and one judge thought I won the fight.”

DiPasquale thanked the coaches as well as the young boxers at the club.

“They are really inspirational. They work hard day in and day out,” he said.

Brandon French captured gold in the 40kg weight class.

“I am the two-time Bronze Gloves champion,” French pointed out. “I fought pretty well.”

One of his wins was by split decision so French knows he has room to get better. It was his eighth and ninth fights overall.

“It was another fight to put under my belt,” he said.

Carter White lost a split decision in his only boxing match of the tournament.

“I got the wind knockout of me in the first round,” White acknowledged.

White believes he is improving in the ring.

“It was probably my best fight so far,” he said. “I’m more used to it now. It’s getting a little easier. I’m not as nervous.”

White added “once it’s done, it’s done” and he is ready to move on. He fought out of the 54kg weight class.

Neo Mulder fought in his first boxing match and came away with silver in the 40kg weight class. He knows what he needs to do to get better.

“It was fun,” said Mulder. “I should have punched more – a lot more.”

Matt DiPasquale coached the fighters at the Bronze Gloves tournament.

“I thought they represented our gym well. They fought with heart and determination,” he said.

Noting that Fighting Island Boxing Club members have a reputation of being tough to fight against, Matt DiPasquale said they held true to their reputation at the Bronze Gloves tournament.