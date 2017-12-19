Local boxers do well at Ontario championship

By Ron Giofu

Amherstburg’s Fighting Island Boxing Club (FIBC) sent six fighters to the Ontario Provincial Championships earlier this month and all six came home with medals.

The haul included four gold medals and two silver medals. FIBC owner/coach Joe LeBlanc noted the fights were at the Don Valley Centre in Toronto and featured fighters from all different weight classes.

“We had two rings going twice a day for a few days,” said LeBlanc. “We did exceptionally well.”

Spencer Quinn stopped his opponent, Riley Moore from the KAYO boxing club in Chatham in the first round for his gold medal in the 150-pound class while Jesse Hasson defeated Jackson Cook out of Cabbagetown Boxing Club in Toronto by unanimous decision for his gold in the 95 pound class.

Tiago Baltiero boxed out of the 175 pound weight class and defeated Andrew Wrzeszlz from the Dewith boxing club out of Brampton via second round referee stoppage.

Luca Cappola also won gold, beating Justin Marquez in the 120 pound weight class by unanimous decision. Marquez was out of Waterloo.

Brandon French took home a silver medal, losing a split decision in the 88 pound weight class to Dimitrious Maumous of Cabbagetown. Carter White lost a split decision to Luca Radan of the Bam Niagara club in the 108 lbs. class.

“All in all, they did exceptionally well,” said LeBlanc.

French said his fight was a learning experience.

“I lost but I’m not going to let it get to me,” said French. “I fought my fight and I’m going to train hard and get fired up for the next time.”

White said “unlike my first fight, this one last all three rounds.” He said there were two standing eight counts “and that’s why I lost” but remains confident and will work hard towards his next fight as well.

Quinn he was nervous going into his gold medal fight but that helped him keep his edge and win.

“I stopped the kid in the first round,” he said. “I was pretty nervous but I stayed calm all the way.”

Hasson said he stepped in the ring with a good attitude and that helped him win.

“The person I fought was a pretty good fighter but not as good as me,” he said. “I won all three rounds. I was glad with the way that I fought.”

Baltiero and Cappola were unavailable for comment.