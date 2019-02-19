Local boxer heading to Scotland to compete for his country

By Ron Giofu

A fighter out of Amherstburg’s Fighting Island Boxing Club is heading to Scotland next month to compete.

Brandon French, known around the Victoria St. S. gym as “Axel,” will be part of a team of fighters heading to Edinburgh, Scotland from March 27-April 2. Fighting Island Boxing Club (FIBC) owner/coach Joe LeBlanc said both he and his 13-year-old boxer will be making the trip along with other clubs from around Ontario from such places as Toronto, Sarnia and St. Catharines.

LeBlanc said everyone that is picked to go is either a provincial champion or in the mix to become one soon. He believes they will be seeing the best fighters Scotland has to offer.

The main show is March 30 at the Lady Octavia Sports Centre in Edinburgh and hosted by the Greenock Boxing Club. The event is billed as “Scotland vs. Canada.” LeBlanc said he believes Brandon will get another fight in addition to that major show.

This isn’t the first fighter that LeBlanc has sent overseas for a major show. There have been FIBC fighters competing at shows in other countries for many years.

“You have to gain respect and everyone has to know who you are,” he said, of fighters chosen for such trips.

LeBlanc praised his young fighter and said he has what it takes to succeed.

“Anyone coming into the sport at a young age has to have the heart and dedication and he does,” said LeBlanc. “He has a chance to go far. You have to eat, sleep and breathe it and he does.”

French’s father Ken said that Brandon started boxing when he was nine-years-old. Ken said that being around the club has changed his viewpoints on boxing and that “it’s like a family in here.”

“It’s a great sport. I wish I had gotten into it when I was younger,” Ken said.

Brandon said that he is excited to have the opportunity to compete internationally.

“I’ve always been excited about it. I don’t really feel any nerves,” he said. “I’m excited to experience a different country and a different boxing community there.”

Brandon added it was early December when he got the word.

“I was training one day and Joe walked up to me and put his arm on my shoulder, looked at me and said ‘do you want to go to Scotland?’” said Brandon. “That’s how I found out.”

Brandon added he is training harder than ever, as he is not only at the gym the four nights a week that it is open, but he and Ken open the gym on off-days to get in another workout.

“(Scotland) is sending their best and I have to be at my best as well,” he said. “This is the biggest thing I’ve ever done in boxing, by far.”

Noting he has 12 fights to this point, Brandon said he is also excited to represent his country and his gym on an international stage. He said he is thankful to his coaches, sparring partners and club for their assistance.

“I feel happy that all of my hard work has paid off,” he said.

The FIBC is trying to raise $2,500 to help send Brandon and LeBlanc to Scotland. They have set up a page on www.gofundme.com, with it being found by searching “A Contender That Won’t Surrender.” The direct link can be found by clicking here.

The public is also invited to the FIBC, at the corner of Victoria and Simcoe streets, from 6-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday if they want to donate.