Local bed and breakfast getting recognition for their efforts

By Ron Giofu

The Bondy House Bed & Breakfast is gaining recognition for their efforts.

The Dalhousie St. business, owned by Merv Richards and Carolyn Davies, was awarded a 9.5 ranking by the website Booking.com, a ranking that is considered prestigious within the industry. They have also been scored five out of five by AirB&B and four out of five by the Ontario Federation of Bed and Breakfast Accommodations.

“We were really happy to get the recognition,” said Davies.

Davies noted while there is no major hotel in Amherstburg at the moment, there are still places to stay.

“A lot of times, there is kind of a view that there is no place to stay in Amherstburg,” she said. “B&B’s have been serving the community for the last 20 years. There’s a cluster of us here.”

Bed and breakfasts help keep tourism dollars local, she said, adding that local restaurants and shops appreciate it when the Bondy House sends business their way.

Richards agreed, saying they give out a lot of referrals not just to shops and restaurants, but to wineries and other locations as well. Richards said they had guests from Texas “who fell in love with the (town)” and hired a taxi to take them around.

“We’ve gotten great testimonials from people who have stayed here and who were happy for the time they spent here,” added Davies.

Davies added medical students have stayed at the Bondy House and received a chance to experience what it’s like to live in a small town. That could lead to doctors locating in smaller communities, she believed.

“We have had four to six people that have stayed here for a while and they ended up buying a house here,” added Richards.

Davies said they try and make people feel at home and they have had people from various walks of life stay there, including knights, poets, authors and songwriters.

Both Richards and Davies stated that they are in full support in bringing a hotel to Amherstburg. Richards said the support is “absolutely unconditional.”

“Anything we can do to improve traffic flow to the downtown and other areas is a tremendous help to all of us in the entire town,” he said.

Davies believed bed and breakfasts will still thrive if a hotel comes to town, as she believes there will be more people staying locally, more people eating and more people purchasing goods in town.

“It’s going to be a positive for everyone,” she said. “We see it as enhancing the sector we’ve been accommodating all along.”

The Bondy House Bed & Breakfast is located at 199 Dalhousie St. and can be reached at 519-736-9433 or www.bondyhouse.com.