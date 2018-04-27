Local bank says farewell to long-time manager

By Ron Giofu

TD Canada Trust has said farewell to a long-time manager.

Although she spent the last six months of her career at the Essex branch, the Amherstburg TD Canada Trust branch celebrated the career of Janet Willoughby last Friday afternoon. Willoughby spent much of her career in Amherstburg and is also a well-known volunteer in the community. She retired from TD Canada Trust April 13.

Willoughby said she retired with just shy of 37 years of experience.

“I started right out of university and went to the management trainee program,” said Willoughby.

After spending a year-and-a-half in London, she came to Windsor-Essex County.

“I came to this area and have been in this area ever since,” she said. “I’ve probably been in every branch twice.”

Willoughby said she has been a branch manager since 1990 and at three different times in Amherstburg, stating she spent the most time during her career at the Amherstburg branch.

Retirement hasn’t really hit her yet, as Willoughby remarked “it feels like a vacation right now.”

As for what she will do in retirement, Willoughby said she hopes to travel and she also plans on becoming more involved with the community.

“I’ll be able to volunteer a lot more than in the past,” she said.

Willoughby added she misses the customers and her co-workers.

“I miss the people,” said Willoughby. “I miss the customers and I miss the people I worked with the most.”